Mission Impossible 7 Ending Explained: How Tom Cruise Lands Into Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 2

Mission Impossible 7 Ending Explained: It goes without saying — Spoilers Ahead: . Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One has finally released and MI fans are heading to the threatres to watch it. The new Mission: Impossible movie has Tom Cruise returning as Ethan Hunt for the seventh time and this time, he is fighting an Artificial Intelligence (AI) that is referred to as Entity in the movie. Throughout the movie, MI7 shows the massive threat that the AI is to the world and Ethan’s battle to win against it.

Given that the film is divided into two parts, it is obvious that Ethan would have not beaten the AI easily. However, it seems like he has the key it. Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One’s ending makes it loud and clear that Ethan will have to bring an end to AI and that the stakes are bigger in Part Two.

Advertisement

Also read: Mission Impossible 7 Review: Tom Cruise Delivers a Thrilling Summer Film; Hayley Atwell Shines

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One Ending:

The Tom Cruise starrer ends on a high, literally. The much-talked about train stunt sequence in the movie comes to a standstill at the edge of a broken bridge. Running from one coach to another, Ethan and Grace (Hayley Atwell) are seen trying to hold on to life while a portion of the train keeps falling off the bridge. When they think the end is here, Paris (Pom Klementieff) jumps in and saves them.

She then informs them the truth behind the AI. Having learnt everything from the conversation between Gabriel (Esai Morales) and Denlinger (Cary Elwes), Paris tells them that the key will help them stop the Entity from mass destruction. However, the only way to stop it is to locate the Russian submarine. She informs him that the computer mainframe in the drowned submarine holds a copy of The Entity’s source code and the key will help access it.

Advertisement

Learning about the location, Ethan prepares to fly out of the damanged train as per plans. However, given that he has only one parachute, Grace forces him to escape while letting herself get captured by Eugene Kittridge (Henry Czerny). She offers to become an IMF agent while Ethan is seen flying through a valley before he is reunited with Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg). As he prepares to reunite with Benji, a voiceover plays out, informing him and the viewers about the threat that awaits him.

Advertisement

In the meantime, as fans prepare to see Grace take on the role of the IMF agent, Eugene Kittridge’s role in the submarine attack remains unclear. While it is revealed that Denlinger sabotaged and plotted the digital attacked against the sub, it is unclear if Kittridge was aware of Denlinger’s plans.

Advertisement

What to expect from Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 2?

It appears that the stakes are higher in Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 2. With Ethan having the information on the key and the Entity, he will try everything in his control to stop the Entity from controlling the world. While the chase will continue in part 2, it would come as no surprise that Tom Cruise raises the stakes with the stunts as well in the sequel.

Speaking with ABC, Mission: Impossible 7 director Christopher McQuarrie revealed that the motto for their MI movies have been, “That’s a terrible idea. When do we start?"

Advertisement

He went on to hint that the new movie will be bigger and better. “If you go back and look at the other Mission: Impossibles you can see within other sequences, the dress rehearsals for the sequences we’re doing now, after every movie, we just look at one another and say ‘we can do better.’"