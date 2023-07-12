Mission Impossible 7 Review: Tom Cruise Delivers a Thrilling Summer Film; Hayley Atwell Shines

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One Review: About 20 minutes into Mission: Impossible 7, as the opening credits begin to roll, Tom Cruise makes it clear — fasten your seatbelts, it is going to be a fun ride. Tom Cruise returned as Impossible Missions Force (IMF) agent Ethan Hunt for the seventh time and this time around, he had death-defying stunts that are bigger than the previous movies. From riding off cliffs to fighting on a train top, the stunts are insane. If the jaw-dropping stunts aren’t enough, Tom had actresses Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, and Pom Klementieff supporting him and taking the film a notch higher.

Before we dive into the film’s review, let’s take a quick look at the film’s plot. Without revealing spoilers, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One revolves around Ethan’s new impossible mission: fighting against an AI. The agent reunites with his friends Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames) and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) to tackle the new digital weapon. Throughout the movie, Ethan and his team travel through Rome, Venice and the Alps to fight the AI agent.

As the trailers and promos have already promised, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One delivers an action drama film. Making fans forget that he is 61 now, Tom Cruise drives through the streets of Rome, runs through the alleys of Venice and rides off the cliff to deliver action scenes one after the other. With action scenes as the core of the film, Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise top themselves with Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.

McQuarrie ensures that each action scene packs a different emotion. With the Rome sequence, the director packs in the humour. When they approach the Venice action scene, he takes the action scene a notch higher with emotion, and the last, he keeps us on the edge with drama. The scenes prove yet again that the Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise collaboration is the best thing to have happened to the Mission: Impossible series. They have been upping their game with every passing movie and it is a treat to fans.

Besides the action scenes, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One offers a good but slow story. Writers Christopher McQuarrie and Erik Jendresen intertwine the new story while stitching in the nods to all the previous Mission: Impossible films. The film offers hoot-worthy moments in the first half but the writing does start to drag in the second half, weighing down the film a little before kicking in the climax. However, credit where it is due, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One ends well, with the film closing on a proper climatic note.

On the acting front, Tom Cruise makes us forget that he is 61. Not only does he perform the action scenes like a pro he also has unmissable chemistry with Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby. The nods in the film help us realise that Cruise and Ethan have matured through the seven movies. While Cruise shines in the film, the ladies of the film are at par with Cruise.

Hayley Atwell as Grace is well, gracefully rebel and it is a treat to watch her as the swift thief in the movie. Rebecca Ferguson’s comeback as Ilsa Faust is most welcomed. Both their action scenes in the movie are among the highlights of the film. My favourite to watch was Pom Klementieff as Paris. The actress seems to have a ball playing the emotional-less villain in the film.

A big letdown for me is Esai Morales as Gabriel. Playing the face of the threatening AI, Esai Morales feels like a weak villain, especially after watching Henry Cavill in Mission: Impossible – Fallout. His scenes with every character, including Cruise, don’t hit a mark. Vanessa Kirby’s Alanna has a much stronger screen presence and chemistry with Crusie than Morales.

A special mention to cinematographer Fraser Taggart. He helps bring Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie’s vision to life in ways that elevate the film. While the chase sequences make you want to sit down and break down every scene in a film masterclass, Taggart makes Cruise’s running shots a cinematic experience.