Mithoon On Success Of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2: 'Never Saw This Kind Of Mania Before'

Popular music composer and songwriter Mithoon is seeing success he never saw before with the release of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2. The craze, and sentiment surrounding the movie was evident right from the start, and when it comes to creating music for a film as big as this, the task can be daunting.Mithoon is known for his emotional and soul-stirring music. And now, in an exclusive conversation with ETimes, Mithoon got candid about creating music for the Anil Sharma directorial, how his songs for the film became much popular before the release and if it was challenging for him to maintain the same essence for the music as the part 1.On being asked how he feels about his songs becoming popular much before the release of Gadar 2, he said, “This is what we work for. The numbers are great, but more than the numbers, it is about seeing the mere emotion of the people and how attached they are to the songs." Mithoon also revealed that he went to the premiere with the public itself in PVR and saw people standing up and dancing to the songs. He added, “Obviously, I have seen the success of Aashiqui 2 and Kabir Singh in my own career, but this kind of mania, this kind of mass connection, I had never seen before. So it’s definitely a very big joy for me as a music composer."

Mithoon opened up about the challenges that he faced while maintaining the essence and emotions of the album. “I don’t see doing music as a challenge," he remarked. “I either have to do something and then I do a film or I don’t do it. I don’t really see it as a challenge. When Anil Sharma ji called me for Gadar 2, I felt very excited. I felt a creative urge to do music for this kind of story. And for that matter, I even recreated the work of Uttam Singh and Anand Bakshi saab. With all respect, I have done it. And I think that’s why that respect can even be seen when people are hearing the songs today. They can see the love and respect I have for my seniors. And I think that’s why it has worked as a recreation even in today’s time when recreations are actually not getting accepted. Gadar is a great example I think for the entire fraternity of how recreation should be done."

While many singers and music composers these days get trolled for recreating old songs, Mithoon had a difficult task ahead of him as he took on the task. Addressing the issue if he is in favour of recreating music, Mithoon said that he doesn’t have a specific opinion on it. “I feel it’s a very relative question. Everybody can feel differently about it. My opinion is the way I have done it, Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava or Main Nikla Gaddi Leke for that matter, I feel that the very basic essence of the song that is created by the original creator should not be tampered with. I insisted on them being given credit alongside on all the platforms. So I think that’s just my personal integrity speaking the way I wanted to do it. But I don’t have a general opinion to make about what people feel and how things should be done."