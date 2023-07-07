Mithun Chakraborty’s Mother Passes Away, Son Namashi Confirms 'Grandma No Longer With Us'

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty’s mother Santirani Chakraborty passed away on Friday, July 7. His youngest son Namashi Chakraborty confirmed the news and told Anand Bazaar Online, “Yes, the news is true. Grandma is no longer with us."

As reported by Free Press Journal Mithun’s mother breathed her last in Mumbai. While the exact cause of her death is not known as of now, several reports claim that she was suffering from geriatric issues for quite some time now.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh took to Twitter to pay condolences to the family. “Heartfelt condolences to Mithun Chakraborty for the loss of his mother. May Mithunda and her family bear this deep grief," he wrote in Bangla. Check out his Tweet here: