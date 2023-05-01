Mithun's Son Namashi: Bad Boy Director Rajkumar Santoshi Had No Idea I Even Existed | Exclusive

Star kids have often been at the receiving end of relentless trolling. Many of them have been accused of having opportunities served to them on a silver platter irrespective of their merit while deserving outsiders continue struggling for years to get their foot in the door. The latest actor with a film lineage to mark his debut in the Hindi film industry is veteran actor and politician Mithun Chakraborty’s youngest son, Namashi Chakraborty. He had his first film Bad Boy helmed by filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi hit the big screen on Friday (April 28). The romantic-comedy also stars another debutante, Amrin, born to film producer Sajid Qureshi.

In an exclusive chat with News18, Namashi acknowledges the privilege he always had for being born to Mithun and actor Yogeeta Bali. “I would like to believe that Amrin got to see privilege after a certain point in her life. But that’s not the case with me. I’m being very candid right now. I, including my siblings, have been born to riches. I haven’t had to struggle for even a single day in terms of what I’ll wear, what I’ll eat and where I’ll live. I’ve had luxuries of every kind because of the hard work of my parents," he says.

Talking about how his privilege has made him more aware and humble, he states, “My father was the breadwinner and my mother knew how to hold it together. They’re literally the reason why I’m here today, living such a beautiful life. I’m very lucky to have been born in this family. It wasn’t a lucky draw that made me Mithun Chakraborty and Yogeeta Bali’s son (laughs). I’m very grateful about my life."

However, Namashi believes that struggle is a part and parcel of everyone’s life irrespective of the background they come from. “I’ve seen ups and downs at home just like any other household. The downs I’ve seen might not be as grave as someone who’s financially less privileged than me. Having said that, everyone experiences ups and downs in their life. We all go through sadness, depression and days when we feel nothing is going to work out for us. But I’m very thankful for the life that I’ve lived and I don’t take it for granted," he elaborates.

In 2008, Namashi’s eldest brother, Mimoh Chakraborty, made his foray into films with Jimmy. However, the film underperformed and his career didn’t take off in the way he expected it to. His second brother, Ushmey Chakraborty, acted in and directed a few films but they didn’t grab any limelight either. But Namashi believes that he has struggled more than them. Speaking about it, he says, “Personally, being a person in his thirties, I’ve seen a lot of ups and downs, perhaps much more than my siblings. I had chosen a path of being in Mumbai and struggle and get work on my own without the baggage of my surname and without making any calls."

He goes on to reveal that that when he became a part of Bad Boy, the Andaz Apna Apna (1994) and Ghatak (1996) director had no idea that he was Mithun’s son. “I didn’t tell anyone, including the casting directors, that I’m Mithun Chakraborty’s son. I bagged Bad Boy on my own merit. Raj ji had no idea that I even exist. When Sajid bhai showed him my portfolio pictures, Raj ji replied, ‘This boy looks good, reminds me of a young Mithun.’ That’s when Sajid bhai told him that I’m his son. I was just like any other fresh actor being pitched for a film," he recalls.

Namashi further adds, “Raj ji and my father were colleagues and he still didn’t know that Mithun has more kids. We come from a very humble and low-profile family. I never questioned why they don’t know me. I always believed in myself and knew that one day, I’ll land something on my own."

