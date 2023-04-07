Mithun's Son Namashi Makes BIG Revelation, Says 'I Don't Want My Girlfriend to...'

Namashi Chakraborty, son of veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty and Yogita Bali, is set to make his debut in Bad Boy, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, which will release on April 28. The debut actor, who bears a striking resemblance with his father Mithun, is feeling a mix of nervousness and excitement as the release date approaches.

In an interview with Etimes, the young actor revealed that he is a “born actor". He went on to add that when he was born, his mother (Yogita Bali) was not informed that a baby boy was born; instead, it was conveyed to her that an actor had been born. “The nurse didn’t tell my mother (Yogita Bali) ‘ladka hua hai’; she told her ‘actor paida hua hai’. I have had an obsession with becoming an actor. There was no Plan B for me. When Dad (Mithun Chakraborty) used to get ready and do his make-up, I also would start applying make-up on myself. Unke dialogues recite karta tha. And, I watched every film of Shah Rukh Khan and Govinda," he said.

Namashi shared that it was not a surprise to his parents that he wanted to become an actor, given that his brother, sister and sister-in-law are also in showbiz. Although his father had experienced many ups and downs in his career, it did not deter him from pursuing his dreams. Mithun, in fact, advised him to develop a tough skin as acting is a challenging profession. “My dad is not media savvy, he rarely gives interviews. So yeah when he was undergoing a lull period in 2002, he called me and said, ‘Remember this line is not easy. Today you are a busy star, tomorrow you might be the most jobless one’. But he was not cynical. He said that I should be ready for the best as well, but I must continue working very hard," he said during the interview with Etimes.

The actor also reveals that he has fallen in love five times and was once living in with his partner. On being asked if he frequently falls in and out of love, Namashi said, “No, it’s just that I am complicated. Actors are different. By the way, I have made a promise to never date an actress. I don’t want my GF to come home and tell me about what’s happening on the sets. Lekin haan, life hai attraction ho jata hai while working," adding that he’s attracted to his co-star Amrin Qureshi and hopes she feels the same way about him.

