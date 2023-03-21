The Marathi film Maharashtra Shahir, based on the life of revered folk artist Krishnarao Ganpatrao Sable, is one of the much-anticipated projects this year. The teaser of the film was unveiled by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on the occasion of Krishnarao’s 8th death anniversary in Mumbai. The teaser unveiling ceremony was attended by Shrimati Radhabai Krishnarao Sable, Krishnarao’s wife and director Kedar Shinde. Ankush Chaudhari, Sana Kedar Shinde and others also graced the occasion.

The teaser shows Krishnarao being praised by dignitaries like Balasaheb Thackeray, Yashwantrao Chavan, Sane Guruji and Lata Mangeshkar. The teaser then shows Krishnarao gaining popularity by singing popular numbers which could easily connect with the audience. The teaser also shows a point where Krishnarao is disheartened with his career and wishes to quit singing. But then he is inspired by his teacher to continue with it because it’s his lifeline. Within a day of its release, the teaser has garnered more than 10,00,000 views.

The audience loved the teaser, especially the melodious background music given by Ajay-Atul. Cine-goers seem happy that the Marathi film industry has made a biographical film on an important personality after a long time. They were also happy that due to this film, the current generation will get a chance to be familiar with folk music. Cine buffs have great hopes for the collaboration of director Kedar Shinde and actor Ankush Chaudhari.

Director Kedar said at the teaser launch that this film will carry forward Krishnarao’s rich legacy. According to him, he is glad to present this film for the generations to come. Krishnarao Ganpatrao Sable was a Marathi language folk artist who passed away in 2015.

