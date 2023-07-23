Mohan Agashe Birthday: Unforgettable Hindi, Marathi and Tamil Movies of the Veteran Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOHAN AGASHE: With a remarkable career spanning Hindi, Marathi, and Tamil cinema, Mohan Agashe has left an indelible mark with his unforgettable performances. He has earned widespread acclaim and prestigious awards like the Padma Shri and Sahitya Akademi Award. Apart from being a successful actor, Mohan Agashe also holds an MBBS degree. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s explore some of his unforgettable movie roles.

Bachchhan Paandey

Mohan Agashe showcased his talent in the film directed by Farhad Samji, where he portrayed the character of Minister Laalji Bhagat. His outstanding skills added depth to the storyline, earning him praise for his performance. The movie also starred Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Toofaan

In Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s directorial, Mohan Agashe may have had a small role alongside Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur, but his portrayal left a lasting impact. Despite the limited screen time, Agashe’s performance as Bala Kaka resonated deeply with the audience. Ekda Kaay Zala

The film became one of the most loved films of 2022, with the talented Sumit Raghavan in the lead role. Mohan Agashe portrayed Sumit’s father in the movie and his remarkable acting skills contributed to the film’s success. Chandramukhi

Under the direction of Prasad Oak, Chandramukhi was adapted from Vishwas Patil’s Marathi novel of the same name. Amruta Khanvilkar’s lead role was appreciated and alongside her, Mohan Agashe’s acting skills garnered immense praise for his portrayal of Dadasaheb Saswadkar. Vezham

In the 2022 Tamil film, Mohan Agashe portrayed the role of Leena’s grandfather. The movie received a positive response from the audience and Mohan Agashe’s performance is among the most memorable parts of the film. Manithan

The film based on Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB received positive response and the cast’s performance was highly praised. Udhayanidhi Stalin, Hansika Motwani, Prakash Raj and especially Mohan Agashe, who portrayed the character of Ram Dewan, received compliments for their exceptional performance.