Mohan G Supports Kamal Haasan Amid Thevar Magan Controversy, Applauds Film's Screenplay

The director of Maamannan Mari Selvaraj is making a lot of headlines after his controversial statements about Kamal Haasan’s Thevar Magan. Mari expressed his views on Kamal Haasan’s Thevar Magan and the influence the film had on him in his presence at the audio launch of Maamannan on June 1. He stated that he did not know whether the film was right or wrong. His speech sparked a Twitter debate, with many rallying behind their favourites.

With everyone’s opinion being taken into account in this regard, on Twitter, popular Tamil director Mohan G has come in favour of the film. His tweet read, “Thevar Magan is one of the best screenplays of Tamil cinema. The uniqueness of this movie is that even after 30 years, no one has told such a deep South District story."

Advertisement

To his tweet, many of the users have replied and expressed their opinions too. One of the users said, “It is true that a film made on a caste basis without hurting anyone is applauded by people of all castes."

On June 1, Kamal Haasan appeared as a guest during the audio launch of Maamannan. Mari’s message went popular on social media after the incident was televised on TV. He mentioned Thevar Magan in front of Kamal Haasan.