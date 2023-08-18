Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph’s Upcoming Film Neru Goes On Floors

Actor Mohanlal announced the beginning of shoot for his next film with director Jeethu Joseph, titled Neru. He announced the movie yesterday, on August 17, on the auspicious occasion of Chingam. The day, also known as Chingam month or Chingam masam marks the start of Malayalam’s New Year, widely known as the harvest season. Mohanlal also shared a few pictures from the puja muhurat ceremony held at Vashuthakkad FreeMasons Club in Thiruvananthapuram, while seeking prayers and blessings from well-wishers. The close-knit affair saw the film’s cast and actor’s closest friends from the city mark their presence. “We begin the shoot for “Neru" today on the auspicious occasion of the 1st of Chingam. Sharing a few stills from the Pooja with you all! Your prayers and blessings are much solicited," Mohanlal tweeted. The post amassed over 96,000 views.

Mohanlal unveiled the title of the Jeethu Joseph-directed film on Instagram a few days ago. It is the 33rd cinematic endeavour by Producer Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas.

Coming back to the ceremony, it saw Jeethu Joseph alongside wife Linta Jeethu lighting the lamp. It was followed by Anthony Perumbavoor, performing the Swichon Karma ritual as Producer M Ranjith gave the first clap. In addition, the event saw Ashok Kumar, Rajeev Nath, B Rakesh, Rajeev Kumar, Karitam Unni among others extend their greetings.

Jeethu Joseph delivered the introductory speech, Anthony Perumbavoor concluded with a vote of thanks.