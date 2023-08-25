Mohanlal Wraps Up His Shooting For Upcoming Film Vrushabha’s First Schedule

Mohanlal has wrapped up the first shooting schedule of his upcoming pan-India film, Vrushabha. He shared the news with his fans via his social media handle. Sharing a glimpse from a battle scene, the superstar unveiled a photo of himself. Mohanlal can be seen donning a red and gold brocade attire, hinting he will depict a warrior from a royal clan in the film. Through his post, Mohanlal offered a sneak peek of the other lead actors in the production. He wrote in the caption, “And it’s a wrap for us as we conclude the first shooting schedule of #Vrushabha".

The shooting of Vrushabha took place in Mysuru, Karnataka. After a short break, the team will be heading to London to shoot the next schedule.

Directed by Nanda Kishore, Vrushabha also stars Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah S Khan in lead roles. Some time back, Shanaya Kapoor shared a post and wrote, “First schedule done with Mohanlal sir! It was an honour to share the screen with you, sir. Can’t wait to get started with the final schedule in London next month."

Penned by Janardhana Maharshi, the film will be released in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi. Vrushabha is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the label of Balaji Telefilms, in collaboration with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios.

With this film, Zahrah S Khan, the daughter of veteran actress Salma Agha, is stepping into the world of cinema. In her debut, she takes on the role of the female lead opposite Roshann Meka. Zahrah’s character embodies a warrior princess, and she even performs significant action sequences throughout the film.