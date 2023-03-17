Mohit Raina and Wife Aditi Become Parents To a Baby Girl; Check First Pic Here

Mohit Raina and his wife Aditi Sharma have become proud parents to a baby girl. On Friday afternoon, the Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture to share the good news with his fans and followers. The photo feature Mohit and Aditi’s fingers along with their little princess’ arm.

In the caption of his post, Mohit wrote, “And then just like that we became 3. Welcome to the world baby girl" and dropped a red heart emoji. Check out Mohit Raina’s post here:

Soon after the news was shared, fans and friends took to the comment section to congratulate the couple. Anupamaa fame Jaswir Kaur and actress Kashmira Pardeshi sent wishes to Mohit and Aditi. Singer-actor Amit Tandon also wrote, “Congrats bro. Girls are always a blessing."

One of the fans wrote, “Wow!!! Congratulations Mohit!!!! ❤️🔥👏Health and happiness!!!" Another user shared, “Mahadev ke Ghar mein Ashok sundari ka agaman." “A beautiful miracle Welcome to your beautiful miracle! I wish you, my dear friends, to enjoy to the fullest your little treasure.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️congratulations to both of you," a third comment read.

Mohit Raina tied the knot with Aditi Sharma on January 1, 2021. Last year, the reports of trouble in their married life also made headlines. However, Mohit later clarified that all such reports were ‘baseless’. “What rubbish. These rumours are baseless! I am in Himachal Pradesh right now celebrating our first (wedding) anniversary," Raina told E-times back then.

On the work front, Mohit Raina rose to fame after he featured in the mythological show Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev which also starred Mouni Roy in the lead. Later, Mohit also featured in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Bhaukaal, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 and 21 Sarfarosh - Saragarhi 1897 among other projects. He was also a part of Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019).

