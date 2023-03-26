Priyanka Chopra is a global star. Not only does she enjoy unparalleled stardom in India but in the USA as well. As such, the Desi girl is bound to make headlines whenever she steps out from the comforts of her house or shares a glimpse of her personal life with her fans on social media. Following that trajectory, the Quantico star took out some time for herself on the weekend and went out to party with her husband Nick Jonas.

On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle to drop a crisp selfie video capturing herself and Nick sitting at the table of some restaurant or club, having delicious food. However, both of them looked sleepy and exhausted. Nick Jonas even goes on to shake his head and promptly grooves to the music leaving his gorgeous wife in splits. But it’s the text that is written on the video which summarises their mood. It read, “When mom and dad try to do Saturday night." The Bajirao Mastani actress also dropped a teasing emoji as the caption.

Nick Jonas’s brother Kevin Jonas concurred with Priyanka since he commented, “I feel this!" One of the fans wrote, “This is me these days but I’m only a dog mom!" Another one commented, “Welcome to toddlerhood!" Someone else said, “Lol the noise must probably scare little Malti Marie if she was there." A fan stated, “Love this so much for you guys! So enjoy your Saturday night with your amazing hubby by your side."

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is all set to feature in Russo Brothers Citadel.

The ensemble cast of the web series also includes Lesley Manville and Ashleigh Cummings. As per the announcement, the first two episodes will premiere on April 28. Following this, a new episode will stream every Friday and it will go on until May 26.Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s Citadel will be followed by spin-offs in several languages across the world. Talking about the Indian adaptation, which was recently announced, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan will be taking on the mantle. Spin-offs of the English version will also be set in Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

