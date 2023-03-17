Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are on a short vacation to Lonavla. The actor got a break from his TV show Ajooni which gave him a chance to spend time with his wife Dipika. While on their babymoon, Dipika and Shoaib expressed how excited and nervous they are about welcoming their newborn into the family. Shoaib Ibrahim also shared his feelings about embracing fatherhood and how he is taking care of his wife during the pregnancy.

In her vlog, Dipika Ki Duniya on YouTube, Shoaib Ibrahim said, “While thinking about fatherhood, Soch ke achha lag raha hai (it feels good to even think about it). At this moment, there is a sense of responsibility that she is not in stress." He mentioned that in the first trimester, he was very careful about Dipika and how everything that was prescribed by the doctor was followed without room for error. However, he also called the second trimester ‘joyful and relaxing’.

Shoaib also shared how Dipika would send him pregnancy-related information whenever he was free, and he made sure to read them. He tried to understand what his wife might be going through at any given time of her pregnancy.

On the other hand, Dipika said, “Shoaib has been taking utmost care and when he says that he understands, I know that he can feel what I am going through. Mujhe bahut jhela hai, I have been through a lot of mood swings and Shoaib has been handling them."

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar fell in love with each other on the sets of their TV show, Sasural Simar Ka, where they started dating. The two stars got married in 2018 and announced their pregnancy this January. The couple uploaded a photo on their Instagram account on January 22, wearing matching white outfits. They flaunted their identical headwear that stated ‘Mom to be’ and ‘Dad to be’ respectively.

