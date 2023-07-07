Mom-To-Be Ileana D'Cruz Flaunts Her Baby Bump As She Takes Part In Viral Trend In Latest Video

Ileana D’Cruz announced her pregnancy in April this year and left everyone completely surprised. Back then, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a monochrome photo of a onesie and a personalised pendant which had “MAMA" initials on it. However, the actress has not yet revealed the identity of her child’s father.

Ever since Ileana D’Cruz announced her pregnancy, she has been sharing several pictures and videos on social media. On Friday too, the mom-to-be actress dropped a clip on her Instagram stories. In the video, Ileana took part in the viral ‘Makeba, Makeba’ trend as she grooved to the song while flaunting her baby bump.

Last month, Ileana conducted an ‘ask me anything’ session on social media when talked about her pregnancy. Answering one of the questions regarding her increasing weight, Ileana revealed that even though such questions used to initially ‘trigger’ her, it does not affect her anymore.

“I think it’s because so many people comment on your weight when you’re having a baby. It doesn’t help when you go to your doctor checkups and they have to weigh you every time. So, it’s constantly on your mind," she wrote and then added, “Let me just say, I just love how my body changed these past few months. It’s such a miraculous, wonderful, and humbling journey. And yes, I am a human, and there are a few days when I don’t feel great. But I have an amazing support system and people that love me and remind me that I am making a literal little human inside me. So weight does not matter and stay happy, and healthy, listen to your body, and do what feels right to do."