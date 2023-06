Mom-To-Be Ileana D'Cruz Shares A Selfie From Her Third-trimester, Talks About Feeling Fatigued

Mommy-to-be Ileana D’Cruz is currently pregnant with her first child. Time and again, the actress is sharing glimpses from her baby moon, where she is also seen flaunting her baby bump. As she enters the third trimester of her pregnancy journey, she spoke about being fatigued. She shared a selfie, and wrote, ‘Mom-to-be Ileana D’Cruz shares picture from her third trimester.’

In the picture, while Ileana was smiling, she also flaunted her pregnancy glow. Have a look at the selfie:

Recently, the actress held an Ask Me Anyting session on Instagram. When asked about her increasing weight, Ileana mentioned that such questions would initially ‘trigger’ her but it does not affect her anymore.

Ileana shared that she has a strong support system and admitted she is loving how her body has changed over the last few months. “I think it’s because so many people comment on your weight when you’re having a baby. It doesn’t help when you go to your doctor checkups and they have to weigh you every time. So, it’s constantly on your mind," she wrote.

“Let me just say, I just love how my body changed these past few months. It’s such a miraculous, wonderful, and humbling journey. And yes, I am a human, and there are a few days when I don’t feel great. But I have an amazing support system and people that love me and remind me that I am making a literal little human inside me. So weight does not matter and stay happy, and healthy, listen to your body, and “do what feels right to do," the actress added.

Earlier this month, the actress soft-launched her boyfriend on Instagram. Taking to Instagram, the pregnant actress shared a black-and-white photo of the couple. She also penned a heartwarming note, opening up about how he has been by her side since she got pregnant.

“Being pregnant is such a beautiful beautiful blessing… I didn’t think I’d be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey. I can’t even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you. Most days I’m just overwhelmed staring down at my bump going wow - I get to meet you soon," she wrote in an Instagram post.

She added, “Then there’s some days that are so inexplicably hard. So trying. They’re overwhelming. All consuming. And things just feel hopeless. And there’s tears. Then follows the guilt. And this voice in my head puts me down. I should be thankful, not be crying over something so trivial. I should be stronger. What kind of mother will I be if I’m not strong enough? don’t know what kind of mother I will be. I really don’t. All I do know is that I love this little human so darned much already that I could explode. And for now - I think that’s enough."