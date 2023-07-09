Mom-To-Be Illeana D’Cruz Glows In Her Latest Pic; Reveals ‘9th Month Fatigue Is Already Kicking In’

Ileana D’Cruz took everyone by surprise when she announced her pregnancy. Well, in recent pictures she has shared a photo of her boyfriend but his face is not visible. The actress has been sharing a lot of updates about her health. Keeping up with the trend, today she shared a radiant picture of herself on her social handle.

In the accompanying caption, the actress revealed that she is in the final stretch of her pregnancy and experiencing fatigue because of which is unable to work. The actress can be seen donning a comfortable yet stylish outfit. She wrote, “Trying to get some work done but this 9th month fatigue is really kicking in." Recently, the actress also shared a clip on her Instagram stories. In the video, she took part in the viral ‘Makeba, Makeba’ trend as she grooved to the song while flaunting her baby bump.

Take a look at the photo here:

To note, Illeana D’Cruz announced her pregnancy in April this year. Back then, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a monochrome photo of a onesie and a personalised pendant which had “MAMA" initials on it. However, the actress has not yet revealed the identity of her child’s father.