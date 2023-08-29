Mom-to-be, Swara Bhasker Is Glowing In Her Maternity Photoshoot With Husband Fahad Ahmed

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker is radiating with the glow of a star as she embarks on her journey into motherhood for the first time. The mom-to-be is brimming with excitement to step into this new chapter of life alongside her beloved husband, Fahad Ahmad. Taking to Instagram, she shared a series of vibrant and monochromatic photos from her maternity shoot, delighting her fans across the globe.

In the snapshots, Swara Bhasker donned an elegant floor-length white floral dress, adorned with delicate spaghetti straps and a deep neckline. She posed lovingly alongside her partner, Fahad, who was dressed in a soft pastel blue shirt paired with dark blue pants. The couple’s chemistry was captured beautifully in the images—one featuring Swara resting in her husband’s lap and another capturing a romantic moment shared under a charming umbrella.

The caption accompanying the post conveyed heartfelt sentiments: “Sometimes life grants you a blessing unexpectedly and sets you on a journey of both self-discovery and togetherness! This special time in our life is captured so simply, in an honest & relaxed way and so beautifully by the lens of Barkha Agarwal. Special thanks to Anu Kaushik and Priyanka Yadav for sprucing us up! And of course, Fahad Ahmad for being a reluctant yet sporting model."

Warm wishes and love poured in from fans and colleagues alike. Actress Gauahar Khan left a heart emoji in the comments, while others expressed their anticipation for the upcoming arrival. Amid the well-wishing, Swara’s post drew attention for its candid portrayal of their journey towards parenthood.