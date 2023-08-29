Mom-to-be, Swara Bhasker Is Glowing In Her Maternity Photoshoot With Husband Fahad Ahmed

Trends :Jawan Made In Heaven Shah Rukh KhanKaran JoharSunny Deol
Swara Bhasker donned an elegant floor-length white floral dress.
Last Updated: August 29, 2023, 11:57 IST

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad tied the knot in February 2023 and announced the pregnancy in June.

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker is radiating with the glow of a star as she embarks on her journey into motherhood for the first time. The mom-to-be is brimming with excitement to step into this new chapter of life alongside her beloved husband, Fahad Ahmad. Taking to Instagram, she shared a series of vibrant and monochromatic photos from her maternity shoot, delighting her fans across the globe.

In the snapshots, Swara Bhasker donned an elegant floor-length white floral dress, adorned with delicate spaghetti straps and a deep neckline. She posed lovingly alongside her partner, Fahad, who was dressed in a soft pastel blue shirt paired with dark blue pants. The couple’s chemistry was captured beautifully in the images—one featuring Swara resting in her husband’s lap and another capturing a romantic moment shared under a charming umbrella.

The caption accompanying the post conveyed heartfelt sentiments: “Sometimes life grants you a blessing unexpectedly and sets you on a journey of both self-discovery and togetherness! This special time in our life is captured so simply, in an honest & relaxed way and so beautifully by the lens of Barkha Agarwal. Special thanks to Anu Kaushik and Priyanka Yadav for sprucing us up! And of course, Fahad Ahmad for being a reluctant yet sporting model."

Warm wishes and love poured in from fans and colleagues alike. Actress Gauahar Khan left a heart emoji in the comments, while others expressed their anticipation for the upcoming arrival. Amid the well-wishing, Swara’s post drew attention for its candid portrayal of their journey towards parenthood.

    • In June 2023, Swara Bhasker shared the joyous news of her pregnancy. The photos showcased her husband, Fahad, embracing her from behind, revealing her adorable baby bump. The caption exuded gratitude and excitement: “Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless!) as we step into a whole new world!" A hashtag indicated that the couple’s eagerly anticipated bundle of joy is expected to arrive in October.

    According to reports, Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad crossed paths in December 2019 during their participation in the CAA-NRC protest. Fahad, a politician associated with the Samajwadi Party, captured Swara’s heart, and the couple exchanged vows in a heartwarming ceremony this past February.

    first published: August 29, 2023, 11:57 IST
    last updated: August 29, 2023, 11:57 IST
