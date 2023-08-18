Mona Singh Recalls Aamir Khan's Advice During 3 Idiots shoot: 'This Is Not A TV Show. We Have To Work Hard'

Mona, who portrayed Kareena Kapoor’s sister in the film, discussed about working with Aamir Khan in an interview with Galatta Plus. Reflecting on her experience, she revealed that she got to know the whole team during the film’s rehearsal phase. She said, “When I was shooting for 3 Idiots, that was the first time I was working with the entire team and I saw Aamir sir and I was like, ‘Oh my god, what is he doing?’ We had some 100 rehearsals, and in those rehearsals, he came up with something different every time. As a TV actor, I was not used to rehearsals." The actress also recalled feeling ‘tired,’ and ‘bored’ during rehearsals. This was when Aamir Khan told her, ‘Mona this is a movie. What are you talking about? This is not a TV show where an episode is going out tomorrow. This movie will release next year. We have to work hard. We will do one scene a day’," she said. Mona also worked with Aamir in 2022’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

Mona Singh is garnering a lot of praise for her stint on Made In Heaven. An excerpt from News18’s review reads, “Mona Singh steals the thunder through her portrayal of Bulbul. The restraint and subtle but unyielding strength she brings to the table is remarkable. Your heart goes out to her as she’s caught between protecting her son accused of a crime and standing up for what’s right. She lets her eyes convey most of the suffering. Underneath the businesswoman resides a brittle survivor and she plays out this dichotomy with a lot of earnestness and deftness."