Mona Singh Reveals SHOCKING Casting Couch Experience, Says 'Was In Very Uncomfortable Situation'

Several actors have repeatedly opened up about facing casting couch experiences in the showbiz world, latest on the list is the Laal Singh Chaddha actress Mona Singh. In a recent interview, Mona revealed that she has also faced ‘uncomfortable’ situations in the past but mentioned that it was long back when she used to travel from Pune to Bombay for auditions.

“I have. But that was, like, at the time, even before I got ‘Jassi…’. It was the time when I used to come from Pune to Bombay for auditions. I did meet a couple of people who made me feel uncomfortable and really weird and horrible," Mona told India Today.

“I think women, however naive or vulnerable or whatever age they are of, their instinct is never wrong. That gut is never wrong. So, I, I just knew that I’m in a very uncomfortable situation and (I thought) how do I get out of here and save myself? That was the only thing going on in my mind," the actress added.