Monalisa, Hubby Vishal Singh Rajpoot All Set To Start A Family, Actress Says 'It Will Be Surprise...'

TV actress Monalisa and her husband Vishal Singh Rajpoot are planning to start a family. The actress, who is currently busy with her show Bekaboo, talked about her future plans in a recent interview. Monasila got married to actor Vishal Singh Rajpoot on the sets of Bigg Boss 10 in 2017. Six years later, the couple is now planning to take the next leap in their relationship.

“Vikrant and I want to start a family. I am not on a break, we want to go the family way, and we are trying, But we don’t talk about it much because these things are not in our hands. It will be a surprise whenever it happens,” Monalisa told ETimes.

She added that they have faith in God and destiny in this regard. Further talking about her show, Bekaboo, Monalisa said that she always dreamt of working with Ekta Kapoor. “It's a dream come true role for me. While giving auditions, I would always hear that Ekta ma’am presents her artists in a grand way. Look or role they are always larger than life,” she added.

Opening up on playing negative character on screen, Monalisa said that if the audience is liking her performance in a negative role, then she does not have a problem. The actress added that on television, she is portraying a negative role, but when she works for web shows or films, she plays positive characters. She mentions, “In negative roles, I get a chance to challenge myself and enact different shades. There’s a variation. I don’t have any apprehension and would always do what my audience likes."Monalisa portrays the role of Yamini in the TV series Bekaboo alongside Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh.Before Bekaboo, Monalisa was seen in Dangal TV's Favvara Chowk alonside Ali Asgar, Abhishek Verma and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Monalisa shot to fame in TV after stint in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 10. Before her appearance on the controversial reality show, the actress worked in Bhojpuri film and was counted among the biggest stars in the industry. Monalisa also worked in a string of film in Telugu, Odia and other languages.

