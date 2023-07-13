Monica Bedi Was To Star Opposite Salman Khan In Karan Arjun? Actress Reveals All

Monica Bedi is one of the popular names of the 90s time. She has been part of many successful films but recently in an interview, she opened up about a missed opportunity that could have changed her career. The actress disclosed that she was first approached for Karan Arjun and was offered Mamta Kulkarni’s role.

Talking to Siddharth Kanan, the actress said, “I was at director Shubhash Ghai’s Holi party with my friends. And, I met Rakesh Roshan there. After a brief conversation, he gave me his card and asked me to call him. Then I was wondering why he gave me the card. He is an actor. I simply tore the card and dumped it. A few months later, my manager asked me ‘Why didn’t you meet Rakesh Roshan? He was planning to cast you opposite Salman Khan in Karan Arjun’ I was like how would I know."

Talking about Karan Arjun, the film starred Sha Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kajol, and Mamta Kulkarni in the lead role. Released in 1995, the film was a massive commercial success and a cult classic.