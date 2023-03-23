'Monica Geller Mode On': Watch Courteney Cox Hilariously Cleaning Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Courteney Cox channelled her inner Monica Geller in a funny reel that involved her revisiting her newly-added star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Friends actress is making sure that the stars that belong to her and some of her famous friends remain clean. On Wednesday, she shared a hilarious clip of swiping them tidy using tissues and a product from her cleaning line. While doing so, Courteney Cox also encouraged people to refrain from stepping on the sidewalk tributes as Dolly Parton’s ‘9 to 5’ plays in the background.

“Literally right on the star, you can go around," she cheekily yells to passersby emulating her globally famous character from Friends. After wiping her star, she moves to those belonging to Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon, and Jennifer Anniston. “Someone’s gotta do it," she captioned the funny video. Watch the video here:

Advertisement

In less than a day, the reel garnered over 5.7 million views and over six lakh likes on Instagram, generating quirky responses from her celebrity friends. When the video caught the attention of Reese Witherspoon she commented, “Thanks for keeping us clean, Court!" Lisa Kudrow wrote, “Only the best thing ever," and Demi Moore showered Cox with immense “Love." Meanwhile, David Spade jokingly demanded, “Do mine."

A barrage of fans was impressed to watch her channelling Monico Geller’s clean freak nature. A user wrote, “That’s Monica for sure!" Another added, “Not just clean, Monica clean!" One more said, “How to know you are Monica Geller without saying you are Monica Geller." Meanwhile, a user called it, “Monica Geller mode on!"

It was last month when Cox received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony that was hosted on February 27 included emotional speeches from her close pals Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston. In their joint speech, the Friends co-star paid a warm tribute to Cox emphasizing that they were honoured to be Cox’s co-workers, family, sisters, and family.

Advertisement

“To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney. She is responsible for all of that. From the beginning of when we met her, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, and interested in everything about you," said Aniston as per Entertainment Weekly.

While Kudrow called Cox the definition of a truly beautiful and talented person adding that she felt deeply proud of her.

Read all the Latest Movies News here