Trends :Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki JaanHoney SinghSamantha Ruth PrabhuSonam KapoorAishwarya Rai
Home » Movies » Moonbin, ASTRO Member, Dies at 25; K-pop Idol Found Dead in His Home

Moonbin, ASTRO Member, Dies at 25; K-pop Idol Found Dead in His Home

ASTRO member Moonbin has reportedly died. The 25-year-old K-pop star was found dead in his apartment.

Advertisement

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 23:04 IST

Seoul

ASTRO Member Moonbin dies at 25.
ASTRO Member Moonbin dies at 25.

ASTRO member Moonbin has died at the age of 25, multiple South Korean outlets report. The K-pop idol was found dead in his apartment in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, as per a Koreaboo report. Citing a report by Yonhap News TV, the South Korean entertainment portal reported that police officials are believing that Moonbin took his own life and “are considering conducting an autopsy while investigating the cause of death."

As per the international report, Moonbin was found dead in his home around 8:10 pm, April 19 KST. It was reported that the manager contacted the police immediately. His agency, Fantagio, is yet to issue a statement about the death.

Moonbin made his comeback with the ASTRO unit group with Sanha and they were scheduled to host a fan con tour. However, the organisers have now issued a statement and said, “With heavy heart, we would like to inform you that the 2023 Moonbon & Sanha Fan Con Tour: Diffusion in Jakarta to be held on May 13 is cancelled. After long discussion and consideration, we have to cancel this event due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control that we could not avoid."

Advertisement

While the official statement about his death is awaited, fans took to social media and mourned his sudden death.

RELATED NEWS

Advertisement

Our deepest condolences to Moonbin’s friends, family and fans. May his soul rest in peace.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Dishya SharmaDishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. Sh...Read More

first published: April 19, 2023, 22:18 IST
last updated: April 19, 2023, 23:04 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Citadel, Dahaad, Queen Charlotte, Indian Police Force Among The Most Anticipated Projects In The OTT Space

+8PHOTOS

Amitabh Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar, Kajol, Zoya Akhtar Pay Last Respects To Pamela Chopra, See Pics