Moonbin Death: ASTRO Member's Sister Moon Sua Cancels This Week's Activities, AROHA Offer Support

Moonbin, a member of ASTRO, died on April 19. The singer was 25 years old and was reportedly found dead in his apartment. While his agency confirmed the news of his passing away in a statement on Tuesday night (IST), his sister Moon Sua’s agency has also revealed that activities planned for her K-pop group Billlie have been either cancelled or postponed.

As reported by AllKPop, her agency Mystic Story said, “Hello, this is Mystic Story. We notify you of the cancellation and/or postponement of all schedules planned for this week. In the case of the fan sign events, we plan to notify you of rescheduled dates and further details in a subsequent statement, and in the case of all other broadcast appearance schedules, we also intend on uploading separate notices soon. We ask fans for your understanding."

Meanwhile, fans of both K-pop stars have been offering their love and support to Moon Sua.

Advertisement

The funeral is taking place in Seoul. “We sincerely ask you to refrain from speculative reports and malicious reports so that the bereaved families, who are deeply saddened by the sudden sad news, can reverently commemorate and greet the deceased. According to the will of the bereaved families, the funeral will be held as quietly as possible with family members and company colleagues attending," Moonbin’s agency said in a statement.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here