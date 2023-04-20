Moonbin Death LIVE Updates: ASTRO Member Dies at 25; Police Suspect Suicide; Family To Hold Private Funeral

Curated By: Dishya Sharma
Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 19:54 IST
Seoul
Moonbin’s family has decided to keep the funeral away from the media eye. In a statement to the media, via Soompi, the ASTRO member’s agency Fantagio said, “They wish for the entire process of the funeral from the wake to the departure of the funeral procession to be carried out privately from the reporters, and the bereaved family members do not want coverage of those who are mourning. We sincerely ask that you make his last journey beautiful, and we earnestly ask for your deep condolences."
Boys Planet also showcased a black screen with the text ‘in remembrance of Moonbin’ in its recent episode.
While M Countdown had announced that they will continue airing their episode today with “with a quiet atmosphere", the members of the show hosted a moment of silence in memory of Moonbin and sported black bands.
South Korean singer Taemin paid tribute to Moonbin in his recent Instagram story. “I hope you are happy over at that place," he wrote.
Cha Eun-woo has reportedly landed in Seoul following the news of his fellow ASTRO band member Moonbin’s death. Videos are doing the rounds online showing the singer at the airport.
ASTRO member Moonbin’s death has left fans in shock. The singer was not only a part of the K-pop group but also starred in a few K-dramas as well. Read more here.
As per Tenasia, BTS member Suga has postponed the video call fan signing event for his upcoming solo album D-Day in wake of ASTRO member Moonbin’s death.
Cha Eun-woo is expected to land in South Korea on Thursday evening. The singer, who was in the US, headed to Seoul following the news of Moonbin’s death.
Ateez and Xikers agency KQ Entertainment has announced that the album promotions planned for the day have been postponed. “Content uploads and SNS, including album promotions that were scheduled to take place today, will be suspended. We are planning to reschedule and resume, so we ask for your understanding. Deepest condolences and may he rest in peace," their tweet read. For the unversed, KQ has been busy with the promotional activities of their rookie group Xikers.
In light of Moonbin’s death, iKon has announced that they will postpone the activities scheduled for their comeback today.
As K-pop fans mourn the death of ASTRO member Moonbin’s death, IU reportedly called off interviews slated for today.
Monsta X Worldwide fanbase offered condolences to ASTRO fans following Moonbin’s death.
Amid the news of ASTRO member Moonbin’s death, Dive Studios took to Twitter and revealed they are postponing the content they planned to release this week.
Moonbin of ASTRO died on Tuesday, April 19. The singer was known for his music and his acting projects. Here’s everything you need to know about him.
ASTRO member MJ, who is currently undergoing military training, took an emergency leave to attend Moonbin’s funeral. Their agency Fantagio told OSEN, “MJ, who is serving in the military, heard the news in the morning and took an emergency leave to visit the funeral home."
Former ASTRO member Rocky made his way to offer his respects and support to Moonbin’s family. The news of his attendance at the wake was confirmed by Fantagio to Sports Today. Rocky excited the group earlier this year.
As reported by Soompi, ASTRO members JinJin and Sanha have reached the funeral and are ‘currently looking over his wake.’
Moonbin turned 25 on January 26. With the news of his death making headlines, heartbroken fans revisit the post he shared on his birthday.
ASTRO fans are revisiting Moonbin’s post marking 7 years of the K-pop group. ASTRO completed seven years since their debut in February.
Moonbin’s sister Moon Sua’s agency has revealed that activities planned for her K-pop group Billlie have been either cancelled or postponed. Read more here.
From coming together in public to setting up a small mourning space in offices, fans are finding their own ways to come to terms with Moonbin’s sudden death. The ASTRO singer died on April 19.
Photos are surfacing online showing ASTRO fans aka AROHA coming together to pay a tribute to Moonbin after his shocking death. The singer died on April 19, at the age of 25.
Moonbin’s fellow ASTRO members have reportedly arrived for the funeral. According to a tweet by the South Korean media agency KpopHerald, Fantagio revealed that JinJin and Sanha have been with Moonbin’s family since the morning while MJ also joined them.
Following the shocking death of Moonbin, multiple South Korean media agencies have reported that Cha Eun-woo has left for South Korea. The singer-actor was in the US and was seen attending Coachella recently.
ASTRO member Moonbin’s funeral hall has been set up in Seoul’s Asan Hospital, as reported by KBizoom. The agency had previously said that the funeral will be a private affair. Read more here.
Amid the news of his death, ASTRO fans couldn’t help but revisit Moonbin’s performance with his sister Moon Sua on the Music Bank stage last year. The Moon siblings performed Candy In My Ears last year and the performance went viral.
BTS fans have been offering their condolences and support to ASTRO fans after Moonbin passed away. A few are also resisting Moonbin’s interactions with the group, especially with Jungkook.
Fans have been revisiting some of Moonbin’s last few posts in light of his sudden death. While his last Instagram post has gone viral, fans also revisited his last post he shared on ASTRO’s page.
Hours after the news of Moonbin’s death made headlines, BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon shared a blank post, seemingly mourning the ASTRO member’s death.
In light of Moonbin’s death, the ASTRO member’s sister Moon Sua’s K-pop group Billie has cancelled or postponed their upcoming planned activities for the week. Her agency Mystic Story confirmed the same in a statement.
Moonbin Death LIVE Updates: ASTRO member Moonbin passed away on April 19 at the age of 25, leaving K-pop fans in shock. The K-pop sensation was reportedly found dead by his manager at his apartment in Seoul, South Korea at around 8:10 pm KST (4:40 PM, Wednesday in India). Moonbin’s death was later confirmed by his agency, Fantagio. He is survived by his parents and sister, Moon Sua.
His fellow ASTRO members JinJin, Sanha, and MJ rush to be by his family’s side. Former ASTRO member Rocky also reached the funeral home. It is reported that Cha Eun-woo has landed in South Korea to join his fellow band members. He was in the US when the news of Moonbin’s death was revealed.
As translated by fans on Twitter, the agency shared the devastating news of his passing and urged fans to refrain from speculative and malicious reports. “We sincerely ask you to refrain from speculative reports and malicious reports so that the bereaved families, who are deeply saddened by the sudden sad news, can reverently commemorate and greet the deceased.”
The agency also issued a statement about the funeral. While they refrained from sharing details about the venue of the funeral, they said that the family will be hosting a private funeral which will be attended by Moonbin’s family members, friends and his company colleagues.
Following the shocking news of his death, ASTRO fans, popularly referred to as AROHA took to various social media platforms to pay their respects and offer their condolences to his family. They also offered prayers for his sister, Moonsua, who is also a K-pop singer. She is a part of the girl group Billlie.
Emotional fans have been revisiting clips of Moonbin from his performances and fan interactions as well. Several clips of him sharing heartfelt moments with his fellow ASTRO members are also going viral. Besides AROHA, fandoms of other K-pop groups including BTS, BLACKPINK, EXO, and more have been offering tributes to Moonbin.
The singer was slated to perform with his ASTRO Sanha, as part of their unit group, at the 2023 Moonbon & Sanha Fan Con Tour: Diffusion in Jakarta on May 13. However, the event has been canceled.
News18 offers our condolences to Moonbin’s sister and family, friends, and fans.
DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).
Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here