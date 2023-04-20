Moonbin Death LIVE Updates: ASTRO Member Dies at 25; Police Suspect Suicide; Family To Hold Private Funeral

Moonbin Death LIVE Updates: ASTRO member Moonbin passed away on April 19 at the age of 25, leaving K-pop fans in shock. The K-pop sensation was reportedly found dead by his manager at his apartment in Seoul, South Korea at around 8:10 pm KST (4:40 PM, Wednesday in India). Moonbin’s death was later confirmed by his agency, Fantagio. He is survived by his parents and sister, Moon Sua.

His fellow ASTRO members JinJin, Sanha, and MJ rush to be by his family’s side. Former ASTRO member Rocky also reached the funeral home. It is reported that Cha Eun-woo has landed in South Korea to join his fellow band members. He was in the US when the news of Moonbin’s death was revealed.

As translated by fans on Twitter, the agency shared the devastating news of his passing and urged fans to refrain from speculative and malicious reports. “We sincerely ask you to refrain from speculative reports and malicious reports so that the bereaved families, who are deeply saddened by the sudden sad news, can reverently commemorate and greet the deceased.”

The agency also issued a statement about the funeral. While they refrained from sharing details about the venue of the funeral, they said that the family will be hosting a private funeral which will be attended by Moonbin’s family members, friends and his company colleagues.

Following the shocking news of his death, ASTRO fans, popularly referred to as AROHA took to various social media platforms to pay their respects and offer their condolences to his family. They also offered prayers for his sister, Moonsua, who is also a K-pop singer. She is a part of the girl group Billlie.

Emotional fans have been revisiting clips of Moonbin from his performances and fan interactions as well. Several clips of him sharing heartfelt moments with his fellow ASTRO members are also going viral. Besides AROHA, fandoms of other K-pop groups including BTS, BLACKPINK, EXO, and more have been offering tributes to Moonbin.

The singer was slated to perform with his ASTRO Sanha, as part of their unit group, at the 2023 Moonbon & Sanha Fan Con Tour: Diffusion in Jakarta on May 13. However, the event has been canceled.

News18 offers our condolences to Moonbin’s sister and family, friends, and fans.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

