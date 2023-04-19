Trends :Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki JaanHoney SinghSamantha Ruth PrabhuSonam KapoorAishwarya Rai
Home » Movies » Moonbin Passes Away: ASTRO Member's Last Instagram Post Goes Viral Amid Death News, AROHA Mourn

Moonbin Passes Away: ASTRO Member's Last Instagram Post Goes Viral Amid Death News, AROHA Mourn

ASTRO member Moonbin died on April 19, in South Korea. As per reports, he was found dead in his apartment.

Advertisement

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 23:35 IST

Seoul

Moonbin, ASTRO member, died on April 19.
Moonbin, ASTRO member, died on April 19.

Moonbin, a member of ASTRO, died on Wednesday as per South Korean media outlets. The K-pop singer was 25 years old. It has been reported that Moonbin was found dead in his apartment in Seoul but his agency, Fantagio, is yet to issue a statement. The police officials believe it is a case of suicide. While we await more details about his sudden death, ASTRO fans rushed to Moonbin’s last Instagram post.

The singer last shared an Instagram post on March 31. The post featured three photos of Moonbin posing with a product he was endorsing. In the pictures, Moonbin was seen wearing a light brown photo while holding the product in his hand.

Advertisement

The fans, popularly addressed by their fandom name AROHA, took to the comments section and expressed their shock of his death. Many also offered condolences to his family.

“Moonbin, you’re in a better place now. rest and never stop smiling," a fan commented. “I’m so sorry moonbin for what the world did to you. I love you," added another. “Rest in peace, Moonbin. You were an angel. Sending my deepest condolences to his family and to Astro," a third comment read. “Hope you will find happiness and peace in the afterlife. We all love you, may you rest in peace," a fourth comment read. “Rest in peace moonbin ❤️‍ I wish you enternal happiness & peace," a fifth fan commented.

Advertisement

A few hours after the reports of Moonbin’s death made the headlines, his agency issued a statement. While they confirmed the news of his death, the agency urged everyone to refrain from speculative reports. “We sincerely ask you to refrain from speculative reports and malicious reports so that the bereaved families, who are deeply saddened by the sudden sad news, can reverently commemorate and greet the deceased. According to the will of the bereaved families, the funeral will be held as quietly as possible with family members and company colleagues attending," they said, as per a fan translation.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Dishya SharmaDishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. Sh...Read More

first published: April 19, 2023, 23:35 IST
last updated: April 19, 2023, 23:35 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Citadel, Dahaad, Queen Charlotte, Indian Police Force Among The Most Anticipated Projects In The OTT Space

+8PHOTOS

Amitabh Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar, Kajol, Zoya Akhtar Pay Last Respects To Pamela Chopra, See Pics