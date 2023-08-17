Mother-daughter Duo Surekha Vani And Supritha Match Steps In This Graceful Dance Reel

Surekha and Supritha are quite famous on Instagram as they keep sharing their travel-related and glamorous pictures online, which are also widely appreciated by the netizens.

Surekha Vani is a Telugu actress and is known for movies like Master, Mersal, and Pourudu. She has made a mark in the South film industry with her acting skills. Her daughter Supritha is a well-known social media personality. Surekha is quite famous for creating reel videos with Supritha on Instagram. The mother-daughter duo have been the topic of discussion for sharing entertaining dance videos on social media platforms. They have once again come into the limelight for the same. Recently, they were seen matching steps to the beats of the song, Sammohanuda. Surekha and Supritha can be seen wearing beautiful sarees. Surekha was spotted in a blue floral printed saree, whereas Supritha can be seen wearing a simple black saree. The mother-daughter grooved to the music perfectly. The internet is going gaga over their reel, and are showering love on their video.

Surekha Vani is excelling in her career as a character artist in the Tollywood industry. She was last seen in the Chiranjeevi-starrer Bhola Shankar. It is also rumoured that the mother-daughter duo might take part in the famous reality show Bigg Boss Telugu’s upcoming season. This year, the show seems to be taking a new twist as it might be the first time in the history of Bigg Boss Telugu that a mother-daughter duo will be taking part.

Supritha reportedly wanted to follow her mother Surekha’s footsteps and wanted to be an actress. Later on, she decided to pursue her career as a fashion designer.