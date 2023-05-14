Mother’s Day: Kiara Advani 'Grateful' To Sidharth Malhotra's Mom, He Shares Pic With Mother-in-Law

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. On Mother’s Day, they took to their social media handles to share some unseen pictures from their mehendi function.

Sidharth took to his Instagram stories and shared a beautiful picture with his mother and mother-in-law. He is seen wearing a mustard colour kurta and both are also dressed in their best ethnic wear. He captioned it as ‘Happy Mother’s Day today and everyday.’ On the other hand, Kiara also shared an adorable picture with her mother and mother-in-law. The actress did not caption it. In the picture, Kiara can be seen wearing a beautiful white outfit.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Kiara and Sidharth fell in love with each other while shooting for their hit film Shershaah. The lovebirds tied the knot on February 7 this year at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Their wedding was an intimate ceremony with only family members and close friends in attendance. However, the couple hosted a mega star-studded reception later in Mumbai.

Later, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Kiara opened up on life post her wedding and how it has made her appreciate her mother more than ever. “For the first time, I’m running a home. I used to live in my parent’s home. My mum did it all and we’ve so much respect and value for her right now. But it’s lovely and a beautiful phase. I’m very, very happy," she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will soon be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. She has already wrapped up shooting for the same. On the other hand, Sidharth has Dharma Productions’ Yodha and Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force in his pipeline.