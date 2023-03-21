Mouni Roy and singer Jubin Nautiyal finally dropped the music video of their second collaborative track Dotara on Tuesday, March 21. Besides Nautiyal, the romantic rendition has also received the melodious vocals of musician Payal Dev. The track which is said to be the reimagined version of the MTV Coke Studio track, Sundori Komola, is accentuated with elaborative royal sets and extravagant decor, from massive chandeliers to regal costumes. With elegant steps choreographed by Bosco-Caesar, Mouni Roy takes an imperial turn by posing as a princess.

She falls in love with a handsome young man (Played by Jubin Nautiyal) but their romance isn’t accepted by a monarch (Played by Darsh Kothari). The twisted love triangle is the central theme of the background film being recorded in the music video. Mouni Roy and Jubin Nautiyal fall head over heels for each other, but when the king is informed about their romance, he runs to punish the lovers in slow motion towards the end. The track penned by Vayu also contains Bengali lyrics to match the musical beats that remind viewers of Bengali folk music. Watch Dotara’s music video here:

Within three hours, the music video has amassed over five lakh views on YouTube alongside a barrage of praise and appreciation. “The voice of Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev. This combination is made in heaven," wrote one user. “What a soothing voice of Jubin and Payal! And Mouni’s outstanding dance performance," commented another.

Talking about the song, Jubin Nautiyal said, “It’s a pleasure working with Payal Dev and our collaborations have always been well received. I had a fun time donning a new-getup and role playing in the music video alongside Mouni Roy. We had a blast on sets and I can’t wait for the audience’s reaction."

The Brahmastra actress also added, “Dotara takes you on a ride back in time and into a different era. I felt like a princess with these regal looks and the vibe on the set was something else. It’s a fun and beautiful music video."

Previously, Mouni and Jubin Nautiyal joined hands for the song Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai which was released almost a year ago. The song received critical appreciation from viewers and has racked up over 552 million views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy also garnered praise from fans and critics alike for her portrayal of antagonist Junoon in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra: Part 1. She is now gearing up to share the screen space alongside Sanjay Dutt, Palak Tiwari, and Sunny Singh, in the upcoming sci-fi horror comedy flick The Virgin Tree. Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the release date of the movie remains unclear as of yet. Mouni Roy was also a part of ‘The Entertainers’ tour alongside several prominent Bollywood personalities including Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, and Nora Fatehi.

