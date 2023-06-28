Trends :Kusha Kapila DivorceDharmendraAsinLust Stories 2Kartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » Mouni Roy Can Slay Any Outfit With Her Style and Her Ivory Lehenga Look Proves It

Mouni Roy is beauty to behold in latest pictures. Check out glimpses of her latest photoshoot here.

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 17:42 IST

Mumbai, India

Mouni Roy is undoubtedly a fashionista and has repeatedly proved that she can slay any outfit with her style. Each time she drops her photos on social media, she leaves everyone completely impressed. On Wednesday too, the Brahmastra actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures in a beautiful lehenga.

In these clicks, Mouni sported a heavily embroidered ivory lehenga and accessorised her look with traditional jewellery - jhumkas and a finger ring. She kept her makeup minimal and tied her hair into a neat bun. Needless to say, the actress looked breathtakingly gorgeous. Check out the pictures here:

The pictures have left Mouni Roy’s fans completely impressed. Soon after Mouni dropped the photos, fans rushed to the comments section, complimenting the actress. While one of the fans wrote, “So beautiful mam ji," another user called Mouni “Gorgeous Beauty". One of the users simply wrote, “stunning" along with a red heart emoji.

Mouni Roy has come a long way ever since she made her television debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She became a popular name after she starred in Naagin. Mouni made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Gold in 2018. Last year, Mouni was seen in Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus, Brahmastra. Recently, she was also seen in a music video titled ‘Dotara’ along with Jubin Nautiyal.

Next, Mouni will share the screen space alongside Sanjay Dutt, Palak Tiwari, and Sunny Singh, in the upcoming sci-fi horror comedy flick The Virgin Tree.

About the Author

Chirag Sehgal

