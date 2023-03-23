Mouni Roy Channels Her Love for Saree in Stunning Pics; BFF Disha Patani Calls Her 'Beautiful'

A wardrobe filled with traditional outfits isn't complete without a few statement sarees. Mouni Roy’s latest ensemble is one you would definitely want to add to your collection. The actress frequently brings a classy modern twist to traditional attire, which we adore. In her recent post, Mouni Roy showcased her love for sarees. The actress donned a dark-hued green embellished saree for her latest photoshoot, and fans can't help but appreciate the actress for her sharp looks. Check out her OOTD here:

Mouni Roy shared the pictures on her Instagram handle with the caption, “A saree girl forever." The actress picked up this gorgeous saree from the racks of fashion designer Nikita Gujral. The saree features asymmetrical sequin patterns all over with a translucent base. The actress let the drape loosely fall over her shoulder, flaunting the detailing of the outfit.

She paired it up with a matching sleeveless blouse that has a plunging neckline and sequined bodice. Her makeup included dark kohled lined eyes, a dewy base, and subtle highlights. She left her wavy hair open.

Fans soon flooded the comments section, praising Mouni’s outfit. One fan wrote, “Looking amazing in green, " while another said, “Nothing can match the elegance of a saree." One fan simply stated, “You are absolutely stunning."

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy recently featured in the music video Dotara, a rendition of the popular Bengali folk song Komola Sundori Nache. Mouni Roy looks ethereal as she performs with Jubin Nautiyal. The remix is sung by Payal Dev and Jubin Nautiyal. T-Series released the music video on Tuesday, which depicts a blossoming love story in a king’s courtyard. Mouni also shows off some spectacular dance moves in the music video, which were choreographed by Bosco Martis.

Mouni Roy recently performed for the Entertainers Tour in the United States along with Akshay Kumar. She had shared a glimpse of her performance in Orlando.

Mouni will next be seen in the upcoming sci-fi horror comedy film The Virgin Tree, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, and Palak Tiwari. The official release date of the film, directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, is still unknown.

