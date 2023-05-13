HOT! Mouni Roy Flaunts Cleavage Wearing Sizzling Bikini in Italy, Sexy Video Goes Viral; Watch

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is once again raising the heat on Instagram with her sexy video in a hot bikini. Mouni often sends her fans into a frenzy with her racy photo shoots and hot videos on Instagram. Now, the actress has shared a video of her chilling on her vacay in Italy.

Mouni looked super hot in an orange bikini halter top which she teamed with a thigh-high slit skirt. The Naagin star struck a series of sensuous poses in her sexy outfit as she made the most of her time in Italy’s Amalfi Coast. She simply captioned her post: “In a day dream."

Earlier, the Brahmastra actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures in a red printed bikini with a matching sarong. She ditched accessories and kept her hair open.

From television to the big screen; Mouni Roy has ruled it all. She has undoubtedly come a long way ever since she made her television debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Mouni became a popular name after she starred in the first season of supernatural-thriller Naagin. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Gold in 2018. Last year, Mouni was seen in Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus, Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna among others. Recently, Mouni was also seen in a music video titled ‘Dotara’ along with Jubin Nautiyal.

Next, Mouni will share the screen space alongside Sanjay Dutt, Palak Tiwari, and Sunny Singh, in the upcoming sci-fi horror comedy flick The Virgin Tree.