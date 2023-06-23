Mouni Roy Flaunts Her Toned Body In A Bikini, Soaks Up The Sun In The Lap Of Nature

Mouni Roy often shares fun moments and snippets on her Instagram handle for which she enjoys a massive fan following. She recently uploaded a photo dump featuring some of her fondest moments. Right from basking in laps of nature, to slaying a bikini, from enjoying the azure blue waters to witnessing a breathtaking sunset, Mouni shared it all.

Fans and well-wishers dropped in heartfelt comments on seeing the pictures. Mouni’s best friend and actress Disha Patani on seeing the pictures took to the comments section and wrote, ‘So beautiful ❤️❤️.’

Have a look at the photos:

Mouni indeed looked breathtakingly dishing out major fashion goals with her outfits. In the first picture, she donned a pink frock and looked all things adorable. In the second picture, she struck a pose with utmost perfection as she sat by the riverside. In the third picture, she donned a bikini in shades of blue and green, with a sarong. In the fourth picture, she candidly posed with a wine bottle in a bathrobe. The remaining photos featured some of her happy days from her Cannes trip.