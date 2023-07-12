Mouni Roy Panics After She Forgets Her Passport at Home, Gets Brutally Trolled; Watch Video

Mouni Roy was seen panicking after she couldn’t find her passport. The Brahmastra actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday morning, heading to board a flight. It seems like the actress was headed to an international destination but couldn’t find her passport. Panic-stricken, Mouni was seen digging her bag and making phone calls. However, she eventually found out that she forgot the passport at home.

Speaking with paparazzi gathered at the airport to photograph her, Mouni said, “Ho gaya… Passport bhul gayi." Mouni had to wait until her passport arrived to enter the airport. For her flight out, the Naagin star opted for a comfy pair of blue and white pyjamas with a matching shirt. She completed her look with a pair of chic sunglasses.

The video has caught the internet’s attention and many trolled her for forgetting the passport home. “Kitna kya kya yad rakhe bichari make up hair dress, bag ya fir passport n important papers….Taiyyar hone , make up karne me passport he bhul gayi," a troll comment read. “Paparazzi ke liye pics jo khichwani thi isiliye passport bhool gayi " added another. “Kya kre makeup ke ilava or kuch yaad hi nahi rehta," a third user wrote. “Passport agar bhul gayi to jayegi kaise , itna confidence aata kaha se hain?" a fourth user asked.