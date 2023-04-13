Mouni Roy Raises Temperature in Sexy Backless Top, High Slit Black Skirt; See Diva's Hot Photos

Mouni Roy, who hardly goes wrong with her sartorial choices was clicked at an event recently and as usual, she made head turns with her style and confidence. For the event, the Brahmastra actress opted for an all-black outfit. She styled a black crop top with a skirt of the same colour. She posed graciously for the camera at the event last night and the photos and videos of the same have gone viral on social media.

In one of the videos shared by the paparazzi, Mouni can be seen walking hand-in-hand with her new industry bestie, Disha Patani. The latter also looked breathtaking in a top with a plunging neckline which she paired with jeans.

See photos:

Besdies Mouni Roy, several other Bollywood stars were present at the event. Among them, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Rakul Preet Singh added more glam to the star-studded evening. Nushrratt opted for a red dress with a thigh-high slit. She went with soft makeup and completed her looks with chic heels. Rakul, on the other hand, was seen in all-black attire. The actress wore a front-revealing black dress which she styled with a bralette of the same colour.

See photos here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni Roy recently performed for the Entertainers Tour in the United States along with Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani and others. Mouni will next be seen in the upcoming sci-fi horror comedy film The Virgin Tree, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, and Palak Tiwari. The official release date of the film, directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, is still unknown.

