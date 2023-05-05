Mouni Roy 'Sends Love' To Jannat Zubair's Mother In Hospital

Jannat Zubair’s recent post on Instagram has left her fans and followers concerned. The post featured Jannat visiting her mother, Nazneen Zubair, in the hospital. Jannat was accompanied by her close friend and social media influencer Faisal Shaikh. While her followers appreciated the sweet gesture, they also expressed their concern about Jannat’s mother’s health. Jannat, however, did not disclose the reason for the hospitalisation. In the photos posted on Instagram, the social media celebrity and her mother can be seen smiling and laughing. Jannat’s mother, Nazneen appeared to be in good spirits as well. Jannat captioned the post with the phrase “Alhumdulillah,"

Meanwhile, Faisal, popularly known as Mr Faisu, also paid a visit to Jannat Zubair’s mother in the hospital. He shared a photo with Jannat’s mother on his now unavailable Instagram Stories while writing, “Get well soon aunty."

While a lot of people expressed their admiration for the mother-daughter pair, some were anxious about the mother’s health and prayed for her quick recovery.

In the comments section, fans expressed their concern for Jannat’s mother, with one user writing, “Allah sabki mother ko safe and healthy rakhey," (May god keep everyone’s mother safe and healthy),

Hoping for a speedy recovery, another fan left a heartfelt message, saying, “Jaldi se ekdum change hokar ghar aa jao ma’am or yahi smile hamesha banaye rakhe," (Please come back home soon and keep that smile on your face always).

Apart from Jannat’s fans, her colleagues in the industry also sent their well-wishes. Riva Arora wrote, “Get well soon aunty," while Mouni Roy expressed her concern by saying, “Sending love."

Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh are known to be sharing a close bond with each other. The two were seen celebrating Eid together. Jannat shared pictures of the two of them on social media, where Faisal was seen spending the day with Jannat’s family and joining them for the last Iftaar.

The rumoured couple’s fans couldn’t contain their excitement and flooded social media with their love and well-wishes.

Jannat and Faisal have worked together on multiple music videos and other projects. The two are often spotted together, leading to speculation of a relationship. However, they have denied any such equation and maintained that they are just good friends.

