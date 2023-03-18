Mouni Roy Slips Into a Sexy Bikini and Sarong Skirt For a Stroll In the US; Watch Video

Mouni Roy is making the most of her US tour with Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Aparshakti Khurrana, Sonam Bajwa, and Nora Fatehi. They are all a part of the Entertainers tour. After wrapping up one of the concerts, Mouni stepped out to spend time with her friends, looking oh-so-hot! The actress was seen out and about in the streets in a bikini.

She was seen wearing a brown bikini top along with a brown-printed sarong wrap skirt. While she posed for a few pictures, she was also seen taking a stroll through the streets. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Isn’t it wild? I mean, in time and space you get to experience what you think, think what you want, and want what you don’t have. Yet so few visualize, Think about it".

Mouni also shared a photo of herself from the breathtaking beach of Miami donning a multi-coloured bikini with a pair of stylish goggles. Her light brown hair was parted on the right-hand side and brushed the top of her back as she posed for several sultry photos. Mouni captioned her bikini photos as: “Hello Miami." Actress Disha Patani on seeing the pictures dropped in a bundle of fire emojis. Have a look :

Mouni also shared a bunch of happy moments with Disha Patani. The duo seemed to have bonded well during the tour. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Me & my D at random #WhenYouKnowYouKnow #missmiss." Disha also took to the comments section and wrote, “Love you my mon mon❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Mouni Roy was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The movie also starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles along with Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, and Nagarjuna. Mouni will next be featured in Girish Dhamija’s Penthouse. It will also feature Tisca Chopra and Arjun Rampal in key roles.

