Mouni Roy is on a dreamy vacation. Destination? Miami, Florida. Thanks to her Instagram posts, we are now craving beach life. After spending a gala time on a beach, the Brahmastra actress is now exploring the streets of Miami with her girlfriends.

In her latest Instagram post, the actress took over Miami streets in a printed bikini. To accessorise her look, she donned a matching sarong. The actress can be seen walking and twirling while one of her friends followed her. She can be heard saying “stop it(filming)" as another friend records her fun video. “I believe in kindness. Also in mischief. Also in dancing, especially if dancing is not necessarily prescribed!” she captioned the video.

Within no time, fans and friends bombarded the comment section with compliments. The post caught the attention of Disha Patani, who reacted by dropping multiple red hearts. She also wrote, “Look at this body.” CEO of Dharma Productions, Apoorva Mehta and TV actress Smriti Khanna dropped fire emojis. Many fans and social media users too commented on the post. One user wrote, “Wow! Setting the gram on fire!” while another user wrote, “My all-time favourite diva!” A third one commented, “I guess you must have slayed millions over there.”

However, the video was deleted soon after.

A day ago, Mouni Roy shared some jaw-dropping snaps in a racy printed bikini from a stunning beach and captioned the post, “Hello, Miami." In the pictures, Mouni Roy was seen posing in the water in a printed bikini set and flaunting her toned body. She added a pair of sunglasses and kept her hair open.

Mouni Roy was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The movie also starred many A-listers of Bollywood like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles along with Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna. The actress will next be featured in Girish Dhamija’s Penthouse. It will also feature Tisca Chopra and Arjun Rampal in key roles.

