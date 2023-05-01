Mouni Roy Stuns In A Backless Outfit As She Enjoys A Day Out In The Lap Of Nature; Watch

The talented and fashionable Mouni Roy has become a source of inspiration for many as she has transitioned from television to Bollywood. Currently on vacation, she has been active on social media and sharing updates with her fans. Recently, she posted a video that gave her fans a glimpse into her day in the mountains, where she enjoyed the natural beauty, local food, and visited a monastery. Throughout the video, Mouni looked stunning, wearing a backless white dress and an all-black outfit with a beige long coat, with minimalistic makeup. Her fans were quick to comment, praising her beauty and dubbing her hot.

One of the fans wrote, “Nagin in the sun roof care." Another wrote, “Beautiful Mouni."

Recently, she shared a series of pictures wearing a dark green body-hugging gown. She opted for dusky makeup and decided to ditch accessories for her latest look.

Mouni Roy made her television debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She became a popular name after she starred in Naagin. Mouni made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Gold in 2018. Last year, Mouni was seen in Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus, Brahmastra. Recently, she was also seen in a music video titled ‘Dotara’ alongside Jubin Nautiyal.

On the work front, Mouni was last seen in a pivotal role in the 2022 film Brahmastra which also starred Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna. She will next share the screen space alongside Sanjay Dutt, Palak Tiwari, and Sunny Singh, in the upcoming sci-fi horror comedy flick The Virgin Tree.

