Mouni Roy Stuns In A Pink Mini Dress, Poses With Hubby Dearest Suraj Nambiar In New Photos

Mouni Roy has left her fans swooning with her latest photos on Instagram. The actress exuded elegance as she posed alongside her husband, Suraj Nambiar, in a series of snapshots that have taken social media by storm. Her pets are also featured in the post.

Mouni Roy shared the adorable pictures on her official Instagram handle, leaving her followers in awe. The actress looked radiant in a gorgeous pink mini-dress. The outfit showcased Mouni’s effortless style. She captioned it as ‘Sunday x." Disha Patani also dropped a comment saying them ‘Cutiess’. Mouni’s pink mini-dress became an instant fashion sensation. She paired the outfit with minimal accessories and subtle makeup.

Take a look at the post here:

The pictures quickly became a talking point on social media platforms, with fans showering Mouni and Suraj with heartfelt compliments and best wishes. The actress often grabbed headlines for her stunning photoshoots. She also often gets clicks with her bestie Disha Patani.