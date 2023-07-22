Mouni Roy Was Hospitalised, Returns Home After 9 Days and Is 'Recovering Slowly'

Mouni Roy left her fans shocked and worried on Saturday after she announced that she was hospitalised for nine days. The Brahmastra actress shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle and revealed that she is now back home. Mouni also specified that she is ‘recovery slowly’ but is ‘very well’. However, Mouni Roy did not reveal the reason behind her hospitalisation.

“9 days in a hospital & I’m overwhelmed by a stillness deeper than anything I have ever known. Happy to report I’m back home and recovering slowly but very well. A happy healthy life over err’ything," she wrote.

“A big thank you to my loveliest friends who spent their precious time taking care of me, sent me wishes & love," the actress added. Mouni also gave a special shoutout to her husband Suraj Nambiar and concluded by saying, “There’s No one like you.. I’m forever grateful."

In a series of pictures that Mouni Roy shared, she was seen lying on a hospital bed with a cannula on her hand. Check out her post here:

Soon after the post was shared, fans and friends rushed to the comments section wishing a speedy recovery to Mouni. While mom-to-be Disha Parmar requested Mouni to ‘take care’, Nia Sharma and Sophie Choudhary also asked the actress to get well soon.