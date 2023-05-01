Mouni Roy's Latest Photoshoot Makes Fans Scream 'Stop Looking Hot All The Time'

If there is one actress who never fails to impress all with her stunning looks, then it is obviously Mouni Roy. She is undoubtedly a diva who leaves everyone completely stunned with her beauty and style each time she drops a picture on social media. On Sunday night too, Mouni took to her Instagram handle to treat her fans with her latest pictures.

In the photos, the Brahmastra actress can be seen posing in a dark green body-hugging outfit that had a beld on her waist. She opted for dusky makeup and decided to ditch accessories for her latest look. Needless to say, Mouni looked breathtakingly gorgeous in these clicks.

Soon after the pictures were shared online, fans rushed to the comment section to praise their favourite actress. While some were simply left awe-struck with Mouni’s beauty, others asked her to ‘stop looking hot all the time’. “Would you please stop looking gorgeous all the time?" one of the fans wrote. “With every picture you post, I am fully convinced that you are the symbol of beauty," another user commented. One of the users also called her ‘Bollywood queen’. “Stunning as ever," a third comment read. Check out Mouni Roy’s pictures here:

Mouni Roy has come a long way ever since she made her television debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She became a popular name after she starred in Naagin. Mouni made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Gold in 2018. Last year, Mouni was seen in Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus, Brahmastra. Recently, she was also seen in a music video titled ‘Dotara’ along with Jubin Nautiyal.

Next, Mouni will share the screen space alongside Sanjay Dutt, Palak Tiwari, and Sunny Singh, in the upcoming sci-fi horror comedy flick The Virgin Tree.

