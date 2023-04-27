Trends :Jiah Khan Case LiveCitadel ReviewSamantha Ruth PrabhuAR RehmanDunki SRK
Moushumi Chatterjee Recalls Mahesh Bhatt's Remark 'You Become Pregnant Whenever...': I Corrected Him

Veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee has recalled a statement that filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt made on her pregnancy.

Moushumi Chatterjee recalls an interesting anecdote about Mahesh Bhatt.
Veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee was an extremely popular star in the entertainment industry back in the 70s. However, her stardom couldn’t sustain for various reasons. The actress, in a recent interview, revealed that she never really valued her film career and always gave importance to her personal life over her professional life.

In the interview with Lehren, the veteran actor opened up about her decades-long career in the film industry. When asked whether the decision to opt out of ‘Desh Premi’ had changed her equation with Amitabh Bachchan, Moushumi recalled, “Not at all. Because I saw Amitabh Bachchan struggling. He always tried his level best to come up to the A-grade category. I never gave my 100 percent as an actress. Mahesh Bhatt once said that whenever your career goes up, you become pregnant. He said that these are the obstacles in my career. I corrected him and said that they added colors to my life."

In the same interview, Moushumi also said that she never felt pressured because of her pregnancy. She said that she was never “under any pressure because I already had what I wanted. I never valued my career and my stardom." She also revealed that actor Manoj Kumar was very disappointed in her because she got pregnant during Roti Kapda Aur Makaan.

Moushumi Chatterjee’s acclaimed films include Anuraag (1972), Roti Kapada Aur Makaan (1974), Manzil (1979), Angoor (1982), Ghar Ek Mandir (1984) and most recently in Shoojit Sircar’s Piku (2015) among others. She received a Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015.

