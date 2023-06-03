Movie Reviewer Santhosh Varkey Assaulted Outside Theatre, Video Goes Viral

Movie reviewer Santhosh Varkey, who got viral due to his quirky review about the Mohanlal-starrer Aaraattu, was manhandled and assaulted at the theatre in Kochi, on Friday. A group of people tried to rough him up by pushing and pulling his clothes following Varkey’s negative comments about the actor Indrans-starrer Within Seconds. The video of the assault has gone viral now.

Santhosh Varkey is popularly known as Arattanan on various movie fan pages on social media. He has gained immense popularity after his hilarious review of Aaraattu. Now, this film reviewer has been attacked for giving a bad review about the movie Within Seconds. The controversy arose when Varkey was caught by a man while he was giving a negative review of the movie from outside the Vanitha-Veneetha Cineplex in Kochi, Kerala. Following this, others also joined and tried to assault him as seen in the video.

As per some reports, the makers of the movie Within Seconds alleged that Santhosh Varkey spoke badly about the film after watching it for only 10 minutes. After watching the movie for some time, Arattanan walked out of the theatre and went behind the movie hall. There, he started making bad comments about the film during which he was confronted about the same by the movie fans. The makers also allegedly clarified that Varkey was not assaulted but was only asked to narrate a scene from the movie.

The movie reviewer said that the movie was bad and so he walked out of the movie after watching it for 35 minutes. Later, he also said that after the incident, he will never give a review about any movie.

Meanwhile, Sangeeth Dharmmarajan and Vinayan P Vijayan wrote and co-directed the film Within Seconds. Indrans, Sudheer Karamana, Siddique, Alencier Ley Lopez, Santhosh Kizhatoor, Thalaivasal Vijay, Sunil Sukhada, Sebin Sabu, Bajio George, Sandino Mohan and Narayanankutty are among the actors who appear in the movie.