Mr Sunshine Star Park Bo Mi's 15-month-old Son Passes Away, Says 'Our Simon Was An Angel'

Park Bo Mi who is a popular South Korean actress known for her exceptional performances in

drama series like Mr. Sunshine, Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency, Strong Girl Bong-soon to name a few had lost her son last month. Now the actress has given her statement for the first time through social media.

On Mondays Park shared a picture of multi-coloured balloons on her Instagram handle along with a note eulogising her son. She penned in Korean, “Thank you to everyone who prayed and supported us through this difficult time. Thanks to you all, Simon went to heaven after receiving a lot of love. And I wasn’t able to respond to all the messages you sent me, I was sincerely touched and comforted. Our Simon was truly an angel. Please remember Simon."

Comedian turned actor Park Bo Mi is married to her husband professional soccer player Park Yo-han. Their son Si-mon was 15-months old at the time of his demise. While the duo lost their baby on May 20 due to sudden onset of fever and seizures, Park had told the media four days prior, “My son, whom I love so much, suffered a sudden cardiac arrest following a febrile seizure.CPR was performed, and now his heart is beating again. However, he is deeply asleep. What we need at the moment is many of your prayers. Pray for us, pray for him, please."