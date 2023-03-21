Rani Mukerji made her comeback to the big screen with her latest film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Over the years, the actress has deftly portrayed strong characters in films like No One Killed Jessica, Mardani, Black, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and several others. Her portrayal of an immigrant mother in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is an addition to that list. While it is too soon to predict the film’s fate at the box office, Rani Mukerji has garnered praises for her performance. Director Ashima Chibber has revealed that Rani Mukerji used to cry quite often on the sets.

During a conversation with Mid-Day, Ashima shared that Rani Mukerji was her safe space when she became a single mother. Ashima recalled, “When I decided to become a single mother and I was pregnant, she was the first one I confided in. And I saw a side to Rani which was so brave, compassionate, and supportive of me. Rani is the epitome of motherhood. Who else could have understood this story better than her? So, every day was a revelation to me."

She added, “It was an emotional ride for us. Rani was crying, and I was pretty emotional while doing the scenes. I couldn’t imagine that someone had suffered this long; 610 days without your child is excruciatingly painful, everything else is peripheral for me."

In a recent interview with India Today, Rani Mukerji highlighted the challenges of navigating an acting career as well as being a caregiver to daughter. The actress emphasized that she still has to learn to do that properly. Rani said, “When I do a film now, it will be challenging. Adira is now in 1st standard, going to second standard, so obviously, we cannot let her bunk school. So, I have to start developing the strength to be able to be away from her. She also has to kind of be prepared for that. I will have to see what happens in the future about it."

She added, “There are days when I don’t have the choice to go back home on time, so when you choose to be a professional, there are certain sacrifices that you have to prepare for. That is what you need to make your child understand. I think they understand if you make them understand. In my case, both Adi and I are working parents, so Adira is having a good upbringing in understanding that she has two professional parents."

Rani Mukerji was last seen in the 2021 film Bunty Aur Babli 2. She trended big time after the makers of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, which is based on a real incident, shared the trailer of the film. Rani plays the role of a Bengali mother, who gets into a legal fight with the Norway government after authorities take her kids away from her, terming her as an “unfit" mother.

