Mrunal Dusanis' Adorable Pictures With Husband, Daughter From Her Recent Vacation Viral

Popular Marathi actress Mrunal Dusanis is currently enjoying motherhood to the fullest. She is often seen posting adorable pictures with her daughter Nurvi on Instagram. Recently, some photographs of Mrunal and her daughter resurfaced on the internet and are winning everyone’s hearts. Mrunal is enjoying a vacation abroad with her husband, daughter, and mother. In the meantime, she has shared some photos wherein she is seen exploring the Gulf of Mexico.

In the photos, Mrunal is seen in her casual avatar. She is seen slaying in a brown full-sleeve jacket, which she paired with denim shorts and white sneakers. In the first snap, Mrunal is seen with her baby. In the next one, she is seen posing on a wooden staircase. In the third picture, she is seen with her baby and her mother in one frame. In the last one, she shared a selfie with her husband, Neeraj More, and the duo looked adorable together.

Advertisement

Sharing the beautiful pictures, Mrunal wrote, “Just a small trip with my loved ones."

Take a look at the photos:

Seeing the pictures, one of the users commented, “Beautiful as usual", and another wrote, “Wow,

love this family." “Very cute pictures," said the third user.

Well, this is not the first time Mrunal often dumps photos with her daughter. A few days ago, on April 18, Mrunal shared a cute video of Nurvi in which she is seen riding a bicycle. “My baby girl," reads the caption.

Advertisement

Seeing the video, everyone from fans to celebs showered love for baby Nurvi in the comment box.

Talking about her personal life, Mrunal married Neeraj More 2016, who is a software engineer by profession. Later in March 2022, Mrunal was blessed with a baby girl.

Mrunal began her acting journey with Ekta Kapoor’s serial Maziya Priyala Preet Kalena. Through her first project, she created a niche among the viewers.

Later, she worked in several popular TV series like Aamhi Saare Khavayye, Assa Sasar Surekh Baai!, Tu Tithe Me, and Sukhachya Sarini He Man Baware to name a few.