Mrunal Thakur And Athleisure: A Match Made In Fashion Heaven

Mrunal Thakur is one of the rising stars of showbiz. Apart from her acting chops in the film, Mrunal’s style is a full-blown fashion affair. The actress believes in style with comfort and that is quite evident in her pictures. Recently, the Sita Ramam actress shared a picture of herself on Instagram from her gym session. Mrunal clicked a mirror selfie while she can be seen sitting on the stability ball in the gym.

She donned a black-on-black outfit for the day. She opted for a tank top and sporty shorts paired with black sneakers. The caption of the post read: “Me time."

The actress loves to bring her A game for her athleisure looks and has severed uber-cool looks quite a few times on her Instagram timeline. She earlier shared a picture of herself along with Dulquer Salman where she can be seen wearing a black sweatshirt paired with black joggers and accessorized with black shades.

Mrunal is also breaking the norm of not repeating clothes. The actress looks uber cool in the black joggers that she paired with a yellow sweatshirt and blue shoes for her day in the Six Senses Fort in Barwara. Where the actress also learned a little about pottery.

The Jersey actress also shared a picture of herself in a pink tie-dye sweatshirt with white joggers.

Mrunal Thakur is all set to make her debut at Cannes Film Festival this year, which will be held on the French Riviera from May 17 to 26. “Attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time fills me with thrill. Representing Grey Goose at such a renowned platform is truly an honour. I eagerly anticipate engaging with international filmmakers, discovering new possibilities, and presenting the talent that Indian cinema holds," she said in a statement.

Along with her, Anushka Sharma, Esha Gupta and Manushi Chhillar will also be marking their debut this year at Cannes.