Mrunal Thakur Hikes Her Fee By 135%, Demands Rs 2 Crore Per Film

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur has reportedly increased her fee by 135%, reports say. She has had some remarkable projects, including Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Sita Ramam, which performed well at the box office. She was praised for her performance and received Rs 85 lakh for the film. The actress has now raised her fee to Rs 2 crore. She is in demand among many directors and has received many offers from Tollywood and Bollywood. Mrunal was a part of Batla House, Jersey, and Super 30. She has been picked as the female lead in Vijay Deverakonda’s next film.

Mrunal was also seen in one of the four stories of the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2. The actress started her career in 2012 with a daily soap on Star Plus and was first seen in the Marathi film Vitti Dandu in 2014. She made her Bollywood debut in 2019 opposite Hrithik Roshan in the movie Super 30, and the same year was seen in Batla House, starring John Abraham.

She will next be seen in Pooja Meri Jaan with co-actors Vikram Singh Chauhan, Huma Qureshi, and Pipa, opposite Ishaan Khatter and Priyanshu Painyull.